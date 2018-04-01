News articles about Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellcom Israel earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9154744827888 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Shares of CEL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 6,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,290. The firm has a market cap of $720.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.04. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cellcom Israel (CEL) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.00” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/cellcom-israel-cel-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-00.html.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.