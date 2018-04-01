Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,626,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

