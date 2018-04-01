Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Centene Corp has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18,731.43, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,209. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

