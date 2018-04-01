BlackRock Inc. Sells 42,849 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,088,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 42,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Centennial Resource Development worth $120,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $5,065.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

