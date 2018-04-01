Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211,267.20, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

