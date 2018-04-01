Centrica PLC (CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $8.21 on Friday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,496.03, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.63.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

