Media coverage about Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceres earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7712121283092 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Ceres alerts:

NASDAQ CERE remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,868. Ceres has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ceres-cere-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-04.html.

Ceres Company Profile

Ceres, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company that develops and markets seeds and traits to produce crops for feed, forages, sugar and other markets. The Company uses a combination of plant breeding, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop seed products and biotechnology traits. Its Forage sorghum seeds are used for growing feed for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.