Certified Advisory Corp Invests $110,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $341.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $305.45 and a 12-month high of $363.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.8614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

