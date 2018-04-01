10,573 Shares in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEW Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 6,631,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,129,000 after purchasing an additional 365,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,278,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 268,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,154,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,558.50, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.72 million. analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

