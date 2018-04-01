Certified Advisory Corp Invests $156,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Stock

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $31.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

