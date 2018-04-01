Certified Advisory Corp Invests $128,000 in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLL opened at $208.00 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,270.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $7,995,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,077,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

