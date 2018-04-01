Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CGI Group (GIB) Share Price

Media headlines about CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CGI Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3995232828234 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. 263,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,084. The firm has a market cap of $16,598.36, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. CGI Group has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. CGI Group had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CGI Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CGI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase 20,590,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

