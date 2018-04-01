ChainCoin (CHC) Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ChainCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChainCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1,660.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.04415270 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012548 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008106 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,976,273 coins and its circulating supply is 14,946,575 coins. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling ChainCoin

ChainCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

