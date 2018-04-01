ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Price Hits $0.14

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $793.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.04467740 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012184 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007242 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00065486 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,978,925 coins and its circulating supply is 14,949,227 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

