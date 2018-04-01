Changyou.Com (CYOU) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,470.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

