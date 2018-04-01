ChatCoin Trading Down 17.7% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.84 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BigONE, Huobi and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00721148 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003948 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Huobi, EXX, BigONE and Lbank. It is not possible to buy ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

