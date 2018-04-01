Cheapcoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (CRYPTO:CHEAP)

Cheapcoin (CURRENCY:CHEAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Cheapcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cheapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheapcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheapcoin has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cheapcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00693030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00161733 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030649 BTC.

About Cheapcoin

Cheapcoin’s official Twitter account is @cheapcrypto.

Cheapcoin Coin Trading

Cheapcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Cheapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheapcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheapcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.