Chemical Bank Sells 919 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Chemical Bank reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $64,924.38, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

