China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) versus VEON (VEON) Financial Comparison

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE: CHU) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. 77.5% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) does not pay a dividend. VEON pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and VEON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Unicom (Hong Kong) 1 2 4 0 2.43 VEON 0 3 2 0 2.40

VEON has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 117.80%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than China Unicom (Hong Kong).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Unicom (Hong Kong) and VEON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) $40.68 billion 0.97 $270.54 million $0.11 116.64 VEON $9.47 billion 0.49 -$483.00 million $0.06 44.00

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Unicom (Hong Kong), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Unicom (Hong Kong) and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A VEON -5.66% -7.68% -1.79%

Summary

China Unicom (Hong Kong) beats VEON on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services. Its fixed-line businesses include broadband and Internet networks businesses, among others. The Company’s subsidiaries include CUCL, China Unicom Global Limited and China Unicom (Europe) Operations Limited.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

