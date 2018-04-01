CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. CHIPS has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $802.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CHIPS has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.25 or 0.09516420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00155999 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01915800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015835 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002390 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007966 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,935,209 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.