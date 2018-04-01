Christopher & Banks (CBK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News coverage about Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Christopher & Banks earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7975597361613 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

NYSE:CBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 171,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,816. Christopher & Banks has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.48, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.31.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. equities analysts predict that Christopher & Banks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christopher & Banks (CBK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/christopher-banks-cbk-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.