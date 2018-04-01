Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chubb (CB) Stock Price

Media stories about Chubb (NYSE:CB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chubb earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4669580865714 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.77. 1,664,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,473.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

