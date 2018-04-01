TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight (CHD)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,204 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,457,000 after purchasing an additional 293,353 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,261,000 after buying an additional 602,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,468,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,253,000 after buying an additional 58,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12,284.92, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $19,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 324,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

