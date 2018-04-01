Swisscom (SCMWY) vs. Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Head to Head Review

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.85 billion 2.17 $1.60 billion $3.08 16.08 Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.46 $35.10 million ($0.08) -173.13

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Swisscom and Cincinnati Bell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Swisscom.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.47% 22.88% 7.26% Cincinnati Bell 2.52% -0.61% 0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend. Swisscom pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Swisscom beats Cincinnati Bell on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Switzerland and Italy. The Company’s segments include Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. Swisscom Switzerland comprises the customer segments, Residential Customers, Enterprise Customers and Wholesale, as well as the information technology (IT), Network and Infrastructure division. Fastweb is an alternative service provider in the Italian fixed-network market for both residential and business customers. The Other Operating Segments includes the Digital Business unit, as well as Participations and Subsidiaries in the areas of payment solutions, network construction and maintenance, radio transmitters, energy management and event solutions. Group Headquarters includes Group Business Steering, Group Strategy and Board Services, Group Communications and Responsibility, Group Security, Group Human Resources and Worklink AG.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

