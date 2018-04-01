Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cintas earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5064899202328 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cintas stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.58. 575,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,169. Cintas has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $178.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18,197.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cintas will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

