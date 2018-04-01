Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup (C)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Citigroup worth $2,119,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,752,000 after acquiring an additional 817,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,123,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,649,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NYSE C traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 22,621,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,717,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

