Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 345 ($4.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.73) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.49) to GBX 335 ($4.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 366.67 ($5.07).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of LON:MGAM remained flat at $GBX 318.40 ($4.40) during midday trading on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.80 ($5.07).

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 22.50 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The company had revenue of GBX 102.15 billion during the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.97%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Boulton sold 2,210 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £7,491.90 ($10,350.79).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) Price Target Raised to GBX 345 at Citigroup” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/citigroup-raises-morgan-advanced-materials-mgam-price-target-to-gbx-345-updated-updated.html.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.