CityFibre Infrastructure’s (CITY) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

CITY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.41) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.11) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 50 ($0.69) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 75 ($1.04).

LON:CITY opened at GBX 42 ($0.58) on Thursday. CityFibre Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 71 ($0.98).

About CityFibre Infrastructure

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

