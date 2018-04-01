CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CITY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 75 ($1.04).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CITY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.38) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.11) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.24) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.69) target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 46.20 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,786. CityFibre Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $282.47 and a PE ratio of -1,155.00.

About CityFibre Infrastructure

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

