Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares (CIVB) traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 77,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,611. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

