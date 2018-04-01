Clams Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Clams has a market cap of $9.22 million and $38,372.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00045824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00199395 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00106132 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051353 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00109034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00181287 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,640,466 coins and its circulating supply is 2,942,986 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.