Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 256,057 Shares of Citigroup (C)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,057 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Citigroup worth $470,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,216,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after buying an additional 1,092,980 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura set a $87.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

