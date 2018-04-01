ClearPoll (POLL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,805.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $8,805.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is www.clearpoll.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

