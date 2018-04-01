The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Clorox earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0965220443024 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.11. 1,893,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,361. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,224.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.53.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

