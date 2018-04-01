Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Coverage Initiated at Cann

Analysts at Cann assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The analysts wrote, “With today’s positive recommendation by CHMP on Rubraca, final approval by the EMA could follow in 2Q18. The timing of today’s announcement is basically in line with our expectations; however, we have not included any international sales of Rubraca in our outlook. If approved by the EMA, there could be upside to our outlook starting by 2019.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $52.80 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 624.02% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,730 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,416.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 147,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,000.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

