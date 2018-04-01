CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.4621353134528 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CEO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $166.23. The firm has a market cap of $66,020.26, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $13.64 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

