William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.26 Million Holdings in CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.11% of CoBiz Financial worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COBZ. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CoBiz Financial during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CoBiz Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CoBiz Financial during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

COBZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of COBZ stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.85, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CoBiz Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. research analysts predict that CoBiz Financial Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CoBiz Financial news, EVP David Pass sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $25,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $49,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,013 in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.26 Million Holdings in CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/cobiz-financial-inc-cobz-shares-sold-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.