Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.84 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $89,582.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,105,024.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,165 shares of company stock valued at $48,681,806. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $47,338.11, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

