Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.27, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.20 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,285,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,067,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 966,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 122,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

