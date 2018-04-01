Coimatic 3.0 Market Cap Reaches $12,714.00 (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a market cap of $12,714.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00687554 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00161393 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Coimatic 3.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

