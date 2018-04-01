CoinFi (COFI) Price Down 30.7% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $38,530.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162236 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030616 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,470,573 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

