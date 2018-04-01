CoinMeet (MEE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.42 Million

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. CoinMeet has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $6.42 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinMeet has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One CoinMeet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

CoinMeet Token Profile

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,999 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin.

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

