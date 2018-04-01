Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Price

Media stories about Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colgate-Palmolive earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8079435692573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.76.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. 4,829,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,743.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $972,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,275.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,707 shares of company stock worth $32,443,427 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

