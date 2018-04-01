Colony NorthStar (CLNS) & Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Critical Review

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) and Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hannon Armstrong alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hannon Armstrong and Colony NorthStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong 0 1 6 0 2.86 Colony NorthStar 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hannon Armstrong presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Colony NorthStar has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.52%. Given Colony NorthStar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony NorthStar is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong and Colony NorthStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong 29.23% 8.84% 2.58% Colony NorthStar -7.08% -1.86% -0.83%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Colony NorthStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Hannon Armstrong pays out 125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong and Colony NorthStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong $105.57 million 9.85 $30.85 million $1.05 18.57 Colony NorthStar $2.80 billion 1.09 -$197.89 million N/A N/A

Hannon Armstrong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony NorthStar.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony NorthStar has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Hannon Armstrong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Colony NorthStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Hannon Armstrong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Colony NorthStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong beats Colony NorthStar on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows. The Company focuses its investment activities primarily on Energy Efficiency Projects, which include projects typically undertaken by energy service companies, which reduce a building’s or facility’s energy usage or cost by installing various building components, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems, and Renewable Energy Projects, which include projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. It may also invest in other projects, such as water or communications infrastructure.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc. is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. In addition, the Company owns NorthStar Securities, LLC, a captive broker-dealer platform which raises capital in the retail market. The Company acquires, develops and operates industrial properties in metropolitan markets throughout the United States with a focus on light industrial buildings. The Company provides investment management services and offers investment products while serving as a fiduciary to a set of institutional and individual investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.