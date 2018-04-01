Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Columbia Banking System worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $41.95 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,063.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.15 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Clint Stein sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $101,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

