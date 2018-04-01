Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $15.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $217,845.27, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

