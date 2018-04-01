Commerzbank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (GXI) a €68.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. HSBC set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, equinet set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.67 ($84.77).

ETR:GXI opened at €66.65 ($82.28) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a fifty-two week high of €78.25 ($96.60).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

