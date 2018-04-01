Commerzbank Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €81.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.50 ($85.80).

ETR:NEM opened at €91.00 ($112.35) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a 1-year high of €90.40 ($111.60).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

