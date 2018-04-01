SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of SAF-HOLLAND in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.73 ($24.35).

SFQ stock opened at €16.40 ($20.25) on Thursday. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €14.12 ($17.43) and a fifty-two week high of €20.08 ($24.79).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

