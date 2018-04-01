Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Commscope earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.8107207998168 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 1,365,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,411. The company has a market cap of $7,670.08, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Commscope has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Longbow Research upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commscope to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $2,372,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,558 shares of company stock worth $8,380,578. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

